Donald Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

US President Donald Trump Friday said he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Trump announced: “FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Hours before the announcement, Trump and Melania had gone into quarantine after their trusted aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the disease. Hicks had traveled to Cleveland with Trump and Melania aboard the Air Force One to attend the presidential debate on Tuesday.

Trump confirmed the news of Hicks’ on Twitter this morning too. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he said.

Trump has come under severe criticism for his handling of the pandemic. The United States is the worst-hit country with more than seven million cases and over 200,000 deaths.

The US President, who is tested regularly for Covid-19, has been on the campaign trail ahead of the US elections on November 3.

Incidentally, during the first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Wednesday, Trump said he held big rallies despite the pandemic because “people want to hear what I have to say”. “So far, we have had no problem. We have tremendous crowds, literally on 24 hours notice,” the President had said.

On the effectiveness of masks, Trump said he only wore masks “when I think I need it”.

