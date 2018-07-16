Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Donald Trump meets Finnish President

Helsinki : Jenni Haukio, wife of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto,, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. AP/PTI Photo Helsinki : Jenni Haukio, wife of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto,, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. AP/PTI Photo

President Donald Trump is meeting with the Finnish president ahead of his summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Trump has arrived at the Mantyniemi Residence in Helsinki, where he and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by President Sauli Niinisto and his wife.

The leaders were seen surveying the view from a small balcony before sitting down for breakfast. Trump will then be returning to his hotel before heading to the presidential palace for his highly anticipated talks with Putin.

Finland has a long legacy of hosting US-Soviet and US-Russian summits due to its geographic location and perceived neutrality

