Donald Trump says summit talks with Kim Jong-Un will not take place

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the summit talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un in Singapore will not take place as planned. Calling it a “missed opportunity” and “truly a sad moment in history”, Trump, in his letter to Kim, said it was inappropriate for the talks to take place amid “tremendous anger” and “open hostility” from North Korea.

The letter was made public by The White House on Thursday. Trump asked Kim to call or write to him if he changed his mind.

“I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place,” Trump wrote.

In a veiled threat at North Korea, Trump also said America’s nuclear capabilities are “so massive and powerful”.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” he wrote.

Trump, however, thanked Kim for releasing several US hostages from North Korea and called it a “beautiful gesture”. “I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialouge that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated,” he wrote.

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "It is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." pic.twitter.com/3dDIp55xu1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 24, 2018

Trump’s letter comes on the back of North Korean media reporting that the country has closed down the tunnels at its nuclear test site. The move was part of steps taken by North Korea to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has conducted all six of its nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri site, which consists of tunnels dug beneath Mount Mantap in the northeast of the country.

