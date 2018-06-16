In the Shadow of the Sideshow

US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

THE wags at the newly renumbered Mad magazine (the June issue has gone back to No. 1, after 66 years in print) believe that “while their leaders were in Singapore, both the US and North Korea tried to change all the locks before they got back.” The willingness to engage with the sidelights rather than the subject reveals how hard it has become to talk about the substance of the Kim-Trump summit at the Sentosa Hotel (named after some guy called Santosh, no doubt, given the ancient Indian influences out there).

Generally speaking, responses have been highly polarised. Geopolitical analyst Ian Bremmer, well-known to Indian audiences for his appreciation of changes brought about by the Modi government, pointed out that much was achieved even before the summit. Prisoners were freed. Nuclear and ballistic missile testing, which used to be North Korea’s only form of diplomatic messaging, were suspended and a test site demolished. China, whose problem North Korea actually is on account of geographical proximity, tightened sanctions. And in response, Kim Jong-Un opened channels to Seoul, Washington, Beijing and Moscow. Getting the grand abbot of the hermit kingdom to step out in the open was a step towards integration with the world order, it can be argued.

But which world order, countered the other side. Just before the Sentosa summit, Trump became the world’s leading meme thanks to German photographer Jesco Denzel, who snapped POTUS in the role of a defiant baby, under the patient eye of Angela Merkel, cast in the role of his mother, while the rest of the free world’s leadership stood about in various helpless postures. It was an image laden with almost as much meaning as Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, and was read as an early warning sign of the unravelling of Western solidarity.

Bernie Sanders said, “I find it very strange that President Trump has such a hard time getting along with the leaders of the world’s major democracies but feels very comfortable with despots and authoritarian leaders like Putin, Xi Jinping, Duterte and Mohammad bin Salman.” Indeed, one school of opinion believes that Trump gave away far too much by setting aside the principles of Western democracy, which had abominated North Korea, and come back with too little — maybe nothing more than a pinky promise. Even Fox News, the Republic TV of the US, has been railing that vague promises of “ denuclearisation” are worthless and they won’t be satisfied until nuclear inspectors are airdropped into North Korea.

Right thereafter, it was back to business as usual — the comic lowness that has become the hallmark of US politics. Steve Herman, White House bureau chief of the Voice of America, reported that Trump opened hostilities against Robert De Niro, “a very low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies.” Critics were quick to zero in on the dreadful spelling and grammar, and also on the smallness of a president who would retaliate against an actor.

Trump was responding to De Niro’s reprise of his famous role in Raging Bull at the Tony awards. Before introducing the nominees, he had said: “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump’, it’s ‘(expletive deleted by editor) Trump’.” He got a standing ovation and posed with his fists raised, after the manner of winning prizefighters. A president does have the option of overlooking such things, but Trump has waded in, promising mass entertainment that could last for weeks.

The sidelights of the summit will stay in the news, but much is out already. For instance, Newsweek published a startling story harking back to the bad old days — that’s just weeks ago — when Kim was the favourite butt of the world’s humorists: he brought his own thunderbox with him. They quoted a former North Korean soldier to the effect that Kim carries his own toilet even on travels within his own country, for fear that his enemies will analyse his stool samples and arrive at certain conclusions about his health. But the story is confusing, because samples are analysed by his own doctors for the very same purpose. How can Kim be certain that they haven’t turned? This important strategic question was left unanswered.

BBC compiled a list of the oddities of the visit. Foremost among them is a reminder of the days when Trump was only a real estate mogul. After his meeting with Kim, he sang the praises of North Korean beaches to reporters: “They have great beaches. You see that whenever they’re exploding their cannons into the ocean. I said, ‘Boy, look at that view. Would’t that make a great condo?’” Which suggests that the inevitable has happened — BBC and Newsweek are finally on the same page as Mad magazine. None of them can make much sense of what’s been going on in Sentosa concerning the art of the possible, and are much happier having some fun with the sidelights.

