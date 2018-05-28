Donald Trump says US officials arrive in North Korea to prepare for talks with Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/File) US President Donald Trump, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/File)

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday his team arrived in North Korea to arrange for his possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In a message on Twitter, Trump said: “Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!”

Earlier on Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had reaffirmed his commitment to “complete” denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and to a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Read | South Korea says North Korea’s Kim reaffirms commitment to summit with Trump

Moon and Kim agreed at a surprise second meeting on Saturday that a possible North Korea-US summit, currently planned for June 12 in Singapore, must be held successfully, Moon told a news conference in Seoul.

Moon, who returned to Seoul on Thursday morning after meeting Trump in Washington in a bid to keep the high-stakes US-North Korea summit on track, said he delivered Trump’s “firm will” to end the hostile relationship with North Korea and pursue bilateral economic cooperation.

Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App