Trump says Kim has 57 nuclear warheads; Seoul claims North Korea may have up to 120: Why it matters

US President Donald Trump said he plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year, seeking to revive diplomacy with Pyongyang even as South Korea estimates that the North may possess between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads, news agency Reuters reported.

The estimate, given by South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Thursday, is significantly higher than the 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons Trump said North Korea has a day earlier.

Ahn told a parliamentary committee that North Korea was generally believed to possess 80 to 120 nuclear warheads, while cautioning that the exact number was difficult to determine. He later clarified that the estimate came from private research organisations and could not be officially confirmed by South Korea’s military.

“We usually see it as around 80 to 120, but it is considerably limited to state an exact number,” Reuters quoted Ahn as saying.

Trump says he will meet Kim again

Trump said on Wednesday that he had received a response from Kim following his attempts to re-establish contact and confirmed that he expected to meet the North Korean leader later this year, Reuters reported.

Asked whether he expected to meet Kim this year, Trump replied: “Yeah, I will be.”

BREAKING: President Trump says he expects to meet with North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un later this year, in a likely revival of his first-term diplomatic push to control or persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program. Trump says North Korea’s nuclear… pic.twitter.com/PWXv43ZE2o — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 19, 2026

The comments have revived speculation about another Trump-Kim summit after the two leaders held an unprecedented series of meetings in 2018 and 2019. Those diplomatic efforts eventually broke down over disagreements about North Korea’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief.

Story continues below this ad

Trump has sought to revive engagement with Kim during his second term.

Kim’s sister says she knows nothing about talks

Trump’s claim of renewed contact has been met with a cautious response from Pyongyang.

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s powerful sister, said she was unaware of any recent communication between Trump and Kim, Reuters reported. At the same time, she described the personal relationship between the two leaders as “excellent”.

Her comments came after Trump ordered a reduction in US participation in joint military exercises with South Korea, describing the drills as “hostile” towards North Korea.

Story continues below this ad

The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise was shortened from 11 days to five, with some field training scaled back or replaced with simulations, according to Reuters.

Kim Yo Jong, however, said the changes did not make the exercises any less provocative or aggressive.

Why Trump’s 57-nuclear-weapons claim matters

Trump’s reference to 57 nuclear weapons was unusual because, according to Reuters, the US government does not publicly provide an official estimate of the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

President Donald J. Trump disclosed today that North Korea possesses “57 very powerful nuclear weapons,” adding that the arsenal “shouldn’t have been allowed to happen.” The figure is notable because the U.S. government does not publicly disclose a precise number for North… pic.twitter.com/mrB4IWBxjn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 20, 2026

South Korea has also traditionally avoided publicly disclosing detailed estimates of Pyongyang’s stockpile and does not officially recognise North Korea as a nuclear-armed state, maintaining its policy of denuclearisation.

Story continues below this ad

Asked whether Seoul considered North Korea a nuclear-armed state, Ahn said: “We cannot officially acknowledge that,” Reuters reported.

Ahn also said South Korea would continue to rely on the US nuclear umbrella.

“We cannot develop nuclear weapons. Nor should we accept the deployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons,” he said.

. World · North Korea · Explainer North Korea's nuclear arsenal: who has the number? Trump has cited a specific figure for the first time — but Seoul's own estimate is more than twice as high. 1 · The two estimates US Donald Trump 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons KR South Korea 80–120 warheads (defence ministry estimate) 57 vs up to 120 Trump 57 . South Korea (upper estimate) 120 . Seoul's upper figure is more than double Trump's. 2 · Why the numbers differ . Trump gave his figure publicly but did not explain its source. . Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said Seoul's 80–120 range comes from private research organisations. . South Korea's military says it cannot officially confirm an exact number. 3 · What is officially known? . The US does not publicly disclose an official count of the North's arsenal. . South Korea does not officially recognise North Korea as a nuclear-armed state. . The exact stockpile remains uncertain. 4 · Why it matters now 2018–19 Trump–Kim summits — then diplomacy breaks down 2026 Trump seeks renewed contact with Pyongyang Aug 2026 US–South Korea military drills scaled back This week Trump says he plans to meet Kim this year, and cites “57” Aug 20, 2026 Seoul puts the arsenal at up to 120 warheads The bottom line The exact size of North Korea's nuclear arsenal is unknown — but Seoul's latest estimate is more than twice Trump's figure. Both figures are attributed to those who stated them; neither the US nor South Korea publishes a confirmed official count. Sources: Reuters · Korea Herald · Korea Times · NBC News · Bloomberg. Statements dated Aug 19–20, 2026. Express InfoGenIE · Global Desk .

What happened during Trump’s first outreach to Kim?

Trump and Kim went from trading threats to holding face-to-face summits during Trump’s first presidency. The two met in Singapore in 2018 and Hanoi in 2019, while Trump later became the first sitting US president to enter North Korean territory during a brief encounter with Kim at the Demilitarised Zone, according to Reuters.

Story continues below this ad

But the diplomacy broke down over the extent of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament and the sanctions relief Pyongyang wanted in return.

North Korea has since continued developing its nuclear and missile capabilities.

The competing estimates from Trump and South Korea now add another layer of uncertainty as Washington again seeks dialogue with Pyongyang: Trump says he wants another meeting with Kim, but North Korea has yet to publicly confirm that talks are underway.

(With inputs from agencies)