Trump-Kim meeting highlights: Kim commits to ‘denuclearisation’ of N Korea, Trump guarantees security

U.S. President Donald Trump shows the document, that he and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un signed acknowledging the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. (Reuters) U.S. President Donald Trump shows the document, that he and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un signed acknowledging the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. (Reuters)

TRUMP-KIM MEETING: Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, in a historic meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Singapore, committed to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. Donald Trump also agreed to provide security guarantees to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Both the leaders pledged to joint efforts to build a peaceful and stable regime.

The first-ever meeting between the leaders of the two countries was today held in Singapore’s Sentosa Island. After the bilateral talks, Trump said that the meeting with Kim Jong went “better than anyone could have expected” and that he had formed a “very special bond” with Kim. “People are going to be very impressed and people are going to be very happy and we are going to take care of a very dangerous problem for the world,” Trump said. Kim, meanwhile, added, “The world will see a major change.”

The two leaders, who in the morning shared the historic handshake, also went out on a small stroll post lunch. Both men walked to Trump’s bullet-proof limousine, nicknamed “The Beast”, and looked in at the rear seat, with Trump apparently showing Kim something inside. They then resumed their walk. The meeting marks a dramatic shift in relations between Trump and Kim Jong, who traded insults and threats of nuclear war till early this year.

