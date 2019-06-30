Trump-Kim meeting: Press Secy Stephanie Grisham roughed up by North Korean Guards

Newly appointed White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was roughed up by North Korean security forces Sunday as US President Donald Trump, in a historic move, stepped inside the country to meet Kim Jong Un, AP reported.

Grisham likely suffered bruises when a scuffle broke out between North Korea security Guards and members of the media trying to get close to the two leaders to capture the handshake at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ). The jostling grew especially intense as reporters tried to enter a room inside the Freedom House on the southern side of Panmunjom where Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un were meeting after exchanging initial handshakes on the border.

According to reports, the Guards tried to physically prevent the media pool accompanying the US President from entering the room when the Security Service intervened.

Grisham had recently taken over the top communications position in the White House after longtime press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepped down. Before her appointment, she was a spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump.

New WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got into a scuffle with the North Koreans to move members of the WH press pool into position to cover Trump and Kim, I’m told. Grisham was a bit bruised. Source called it “an all out brawl.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Trump said that he “was proud” to step over the demarcation line between North and South Korea, becoming the first US president to enter North Korea. Kim said that he was surprised by Trump’s last-minute invitation to meet at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday. The North Korean leader said he hopes the meeting “can be the foundation for better things in the future.”

The meeting which was initially supposed to be a brief exchange lasted about 50 minutes. Trump had tweeted out his last-minute invitation to Kim, suggesting the North Korean leader meet him “at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” during a long-scheduled visit. Trump later said that if Kim made the trip, the two would “see each other for two minutes,” adding: “That’s all we can. But that will be fine.”