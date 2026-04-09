How a lobbying firm tied to Trump Jr helped Chinese pharma company beat US national security challenge

A lobbying firm led by an associate of Donald Trump Jr. helped a Chinese pharmaceutical company secure access to senior US officials as it fought off a national security challenge from an American startup, news agency Reuters reported, citing the documents reviewed by it.

The US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) ultimately rejected a petition by Minnesota-based FastWave to review and potentially force the divestment of a Chinese investor, Grand Pharmaceutical Group. The decision, which has not been previously reported, marks a rare outcome in Washington favouring a Chinese firm in a sensitive investment dispute.

Lobbying disclosures show that Checkmate, a firm led by Ches McDowell, who has personal ties to Trump Jr. was hired by Grand Pharma in December. The firm arranged a January meeting between the company’s lawyer and senior Treasury officials, including CFIUS head Chris Pilkerton, according to sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported. During the meeting, Grand Pharma’s counsel argued the issue was a commercial disagreement rather than a national security threat.