scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Must Read

Donald Trump Jr agrees to meet with House panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack

Trump, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, is set to meet with the House committee under his own will and without the threat of a subpoena, the outlet said without reporting when the testimony was scheduled.

By: Reuters |
April 22, 2022 2:42:53 pm
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former US President Donald Trump. (AP)

Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to meet in the near future with the US House of Representatives panel that is probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing a source.

Trump, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, is set to meet with the House committee under his own will and without the threat of a subpoena, the outlet said without reporting when the testimony was scheduled.

A request for comment from the House committee investigating the Capitol siege was not immediately returned to Reuters.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The meeting would come in the wake of appearances by other Trump family members before the select committee investigating the events that lead to the deadly raid on the Capitol building in protest against the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter and one of his senior White House advisers, testified for about eight hours earlier this month days after Jared Kushner, her husband and former White House adviser, testified to the committee.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement