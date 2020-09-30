With crosstalk and mockery, Donald Trump tramples decorum in debate with Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands at the podium as President Donald Trump walks onto stage for the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (Olivier Douliery/Pool vi AP)

Written by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden unraveled into a rhetorical melee Tuesday, as Trump hectored and interrupted Biden nearly every time he spoke and the former vice president denounced the president as a “clown” and told him to “shut up.”

In a chaotic, 90-minute back-and-forth, the two major party nominees expressed a level of acrid contempt for each other unheard-of in modern American politics. Follow US Elections 2020 Live Updates

Trump, trailing in the polls and urgently hoping to revive his campaign, was plainly attempting to be the aggressor. But he interjected so insistently that Biden could scarcely answer the questions posed to him, forcing the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, to repeatedly urge the president to let his opponent speak.

“Will you shut up, man?” Biden demanded of Trump at one point in obvious exasperation. “This is so unpresidential.”

Yet Biden also lobbed a series of bitingly personal attacks of his own.

“You’re the worst president America has ever had,” he said to Trump.

“In 47 months I’ve done more than you have in 47 years,” Trump shot back, referring to his rival’s career in Washington.

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, US, September 29, 2020. (Reuters Photo) US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, US, September 29, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

The president’s bulldozer-style tactics represented a significant risk for an incumbent who’s trailing Biden because voters, including some who supported him in 2016, are so fatigued by his near-daily attacks and outbursts. Yet the former vice president veered between trying to ignore Trump by speaking directly into the camera to the voters, and giving in to temptation by hurling insults at the president. Biden called Trump a liar and a racist.

Trump peppered his remarks with misleading claims and outright lies, predicting that a coronavirus vaccine was imminent when his own chief health advisers say otherwise, claiming that his rollback of fuel-efficiency standards would not increase pollution and insisting that a political adviser, Kellyanne Conway, had not described riots as useful to Trump’s campaign, even though she did so on television.

And even as he went on the offensive against Biden on matters of law and order, Trump declined to condemn white supremacy and right-wing extremist groups when prompted by Wallace and Biden. When Wallace asked him whether he would be willing to do so, Trump replied, “Sure,” and asked the two men to name a group they would like him to denounce.

But when Biden named the Proud Boys, a far-right group, Trump did not do so and even suggested they be at the ready.

“Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by,” the president said, before pivoting to say, “Somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.”

Trump also intensified his baseless claims of widespread electoral fraud from the debate stage. He again invoked the prospect of a “fraudulent election” and disregarded contrary evidence about mail-in voting offered by both Wallace and Biden. And Trump encouraged his voters to “go into the poll and watch very carefully” for any signs of misconduct — an encouragement that could cause disruption on Election Day.

But Trump made no effort to address his most obvious political vulnerabilities, from his mismanagement of the pandemic to his refusal to condemn right-wing extremism, and it was not clear that he did anything over the course of the evening to appeal to voters who have deeply disliked him, including those who reluctantly supported him four years ago.

Trump speaks during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (Reuters Photo/Brian Snyder) Trump speaks during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (Reuters Photo/Brian Snyder)

The president did not take aim only at Biden; he also undercut his own advisers. After Biden criticized him for his handling of the coronavirus — “he’s a fool on this,” the former vice president said — Trump mocked his opponent for wearing “the biggest mask I’ve ever seen” and then belittled Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

“He said very strongly ‘masks are not good,’ then he said he changed his mind,” Trump said of Fauci. The president later said his own FBI director, Christopher Wray, was “wrong” after Biden noted that Wray had said the radical left group antifa is more of an idea than an organization.

The debate, at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, quickly descended into name-calling and hectoring in the first 15 minutes, derisive attacks that were extraordinary even by the standards of Trump’s unruly presidency.

When Biden attempted to discuss voters who had lost loved ones to the coronavirus, Trump interjected. “You would’ve lost far more people,” he declared.

The former vice president alternated between smiling and shaking his head in bemusement and firing off attacks of his own as Trump kept interrupting.

One of the few phases of the debate that might have been taken by an open-minded viewer as an extended and articulate exchange of views came on the subject of the coronavirus pandemic, as Trump voiced impatience with a range of public-health restrictions and Biden criticized the president for being dismissive of measures like mask wearing and social distancing.

“If we just wore masks between now — and social distanced — between now and January, we would probably save up to 100,000 lives,” said Biden, who also alluded to the disclosure in journalist Bob Woodward’s recent book that the president had intentionally misled the American people last winter about the severity of the virus.

Trump, reiterating his demands that the country return to normal, called on Democratic governors to “open these states up” quickly.

For all his evident frustration with Trump for not abiding by the rules, Wallace made no attempt to correct the president as he unspooled a series of falsehoods. Trump, for example, insisted that Biden had once called criminals “superpredators.” But it was Hillary Clinton who said it, in 1996. And he did not correct Trump when he said Conway did not describe riots as helpful to Trump’s campaign.

Joe Biden speaks during the first presidential debate with President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP/PTI Photo) Joe Biden speaks during the first presidential debate with President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP/PTI Photo)

In addition to lobbing false allegations, Trump also was unable, or unwilling, to discuss policy issues in a detailed manner. Pressed on whether he believed in climate change, the president said, “I think to an extent yes,” before quickly adding: “We’re planting a billion trees.”

Overshadowed though it might have been, the policy content of the debate’s opening phase mirrored the stark contrasts already on display in the race. On the Supreme Court, the two men split over whether it was appropriate for Trump to name a new justice to the court in the final months of his term, with the president offering a defiant rationale for doing so: “We won the election,” he said, “and we have the right to do it.”

Perhaps more surprisingly, Trump dismissed Biden’s warning that Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision guaranteeing women’s right to abortion access, was “on the ballot.”

The president projected disbelief, though the decision would plainly be vulnerable to being overturned by a conservative court. “There’s nothing happening there,” Trump insisted.

Trump had no defense for Biden’s warning that if the Supreme Court struck down the Affordable Care Act it could imperil women and people with preexisting conditions, nor did he offer a substantive response to Wallace’s question prompting him to articulate a specific vision for health care policy.

Trump argued that he had already done so, though he has not, and said that his success repealing the Obama-era law’s individual mandate was a “big thing” on its own. Instead of finally filling in the blanks of his health care agenda, Trump sought to go on the attack against Biden, tying him to the “socialist” aspirations of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

Biden, who campaigned against socialized medicine in the Democratic primary, deflected the attack — “I am the Democratic Party right now,” he said — and sought to keep the focus on Trump’s lack of health care policies besides gutting the ACA.

“He doesn’t have a plan,” Biden said. “The fact is, this man doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

For Trump, the first debate appeared to be his best chance to change the trajectory of a presidential race that has so far resisted all manner of Trumpian efforts to shake it up. The president has cycled through an array of attacks against his Democratic challenger in recent months, criticizing or outright smearing Biden’s governing record, personal ethics, economic policies, family finances, and mental and physical health — often relying on misinformation and falsehoods.

Over the past month, Republicans have made an especially concerted push to brand Biden as overly sympathetic to racial-justice protests that have turned unruly and insufficiently committed to maintaining public order.

Yet that argument has not budged the race an inch in Trump’s direction, or changed the minds of a majority of voters who take a negative view of his personal character and his leadership during the pandemic. From the outset of the race, Trump has prioritized his largely rural and conservative base ahead of all other constituencies, and he has done little to reach out to Americans who do not already support him.

