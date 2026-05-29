‘Thought Joe’s having a stroke’: Jill Biden’s 2024 presidential debate memory sparks comments from Trump

Trump claimed his 'strong performance' caused Biden to "choke" and ultimately lose the debate.(Credits: New York Times)

US President Donald Trump on Friday took a swipe at former President Joe Biden referencing the 2024 Presidential debate, reacting to the comments made by former First Lady Jill Biden.

During an interview with CBS News, quoted by the BBC, Jill Biden recalled being alarmed at the sight of Biden’s condition during the debate.

“I was frightened, because I had never seen Joe like that before or since, Never,” she said.

She added, “As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

Trump takes dig at Joe Biden

Trump’s remarks on Truth Social came shortly after Jill Biden’s interview and her remarks on the presidential debate, which had sparked concerns over Joe Biden’s health and fitness for office in 2024 after he appeared frail and struggled while going up against the US President.