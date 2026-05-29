‘Thought Joe’s having a stroke’: Jill Biden’s 2024 presidential debate memory sparks comments from Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday took a swipe at former President Joe Biden referencing the 2024 Presidential debate, reacting to the comments made by former First Lady Jill Biden.
During an interview with CBS News, quoted by the BBC, Jill Biden recalled being alarmed at the sight of Biden’s condition during the debate.
“I was frightened, because I had never seen Joe like that before or since, Never,” she said.
She added, “As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”
Trump takes dig at Joe Biden
Trump’s remarks on Truth Social came shortly after Jill Biden’s interview and her remarks on the presidential debate, which had sparked concerns over Joe Biden’s health and fitness for office in 2024 after he appeared frail and struggled while going up against the US President.
In his Truth Social post, Trump said Jill Biden “did not know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacle,” referring to the 2024 presidential debate. He described the debate as ‘highly rated’ and claimed Joe Biden failed to meet the expected standards of performance.
Trump also criticised Jill Biden, saying she did not immediately come onto stage despite seeing her husband struggling during the event.
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Trump further said Jill Biden “failed to mention” how well he was performing before what he described as Biden’s collapse during the debate. Trump claimed his ‘strong performance’ caused Biden to “choke” and ultimately lose the debate.
2024 Presidential run
During the 2024 presidential debate, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden were seeking a second term as President of the United States. According to the BBC, the debate focused on immigration, economy and abortion rights in the country.
Biden, at the debate, however appeared visibly unwell, which triggered widespread scrutiny and concern across the country. Questions were raised about his ability to continue fulfilling the responsibilities of the presidency.
Subsequently, just three months ahead of the election, then Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in as the Democratic presidential candidate and secured the party’s nomination for the presidential race.
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