Epstein files back in focus: Trump accuser ‘Jane Doe 4’ says she’s living in fear

A woman identified in FBI records as “Jane Doe 4”, whose unverified allegations against US President Donald Trump resurfaced in recently released Jeffrey Epstein files, is living “off the grid” out of fear of retaliation, a family member told The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, the case has resurfaced amid controversy surrounding the Trump administration’s handling of documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The administration has faced criticism over the pace and extent of disclosures, while advocates have demanded greater transparency regarding records linked to Epstein’s network. The White House has rejected the allegations against Trump, calling them “completely baseless.”

Allegations remain unproven

The woman alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s after being trafficked by Epstein when she was 13-15 years old. Court filings over the years have referred to her anonymously, and the allegations have never been tested in court. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing, while his representatives have dismissed the claims as false. Previous lawsuits alleging similar facts were withdrawn before trial, so no judicial findings were made on the merits of the accusations.

Trump’s response

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing involving Epstein-related allegations. The White House has described the claims as “completely baseless” and has said the Justice Department previously regarded them as unverified.

Fear of reprisals, says family member

Speaking to The Guardian, the woman’s relative said years of alleged abuse and repeated public attention have left her deeply traumatised. The family member said she fears retaliation if her identity becomes public and has chosen to remain out of the spotlight. According to the report, the relative described her life as marked by “layers of abuse” beginning in childhood and said she is coping with long-term psychological trauma while trying to maintain her privacy.

Judge orders release of more documents

The renewed attention follows a recent court order directing the U.S. Department of Justice to release additional records connected to the woman’s FBI interviews after a legal challenge over withheld documents. Media reports said a federal judge questioned the government’s decision to keep portions of the files sealed and directed officials to justify remaining redactions. The documents are part of a broader review of millions of Epstein-related records released in recent months.

Case remains politically and legally sensitive

The latest developments have once again placed Trump’s past association with Epstein under scrutiny, even as no criminal charges have been brought against the President in connection with the woman’s allegations. The Department of Justice has previously said that some allegations in the released files were unverified or lacked sufficient evidence to warrant further action, while the White House continues to reject the accusations. As additional records emerge, the case remains a focus of political debate as well as ongoing public interest surrounding the Epstein investigation.