Trump says Israel won’t attack Lebanon after call with Netanyahu

Trump's Lebanon statement follows a call with Netanyahu, as the US President claimed Hezbollah agreed to halt attacks on Israel.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 12:54 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuUS President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
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US ⁠President ​Donald ​Trump ​on Monday ⁠said that Israel will not send troops to Lebanon after holding a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump further added that he also spoke with Iran-aligned Lebanese militia group Hezbollah through intermediaries and said they have agreed to not attack Tel Aviv.

Trump announced the development through a post on Truth Social after holding a call with Netanyahu as Israeli military made its deepest incursion into Lebanon in over a quarter-century, AP reported.

No American president in the past has ever spoken to Hezbollah, with or without intermediaries and the militant group has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United ⁠States, Reuters reported.

Details of the alleged ceasefire agreement

In the post, Trump assured that there will no Israeli troops “going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back.”

The US president added that Hezbollah has “agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.”

Ongoing military engagements on the ground

However, moments after Trump’s social media posts, Israel intercepted missiles launched from Lebanon and cautioned Israelis to take shelter in protected areas.

Also Read | Iran suspends peace talks with US until Israeli operation in Lebanon ceases

But an Israeli drone also hit the town of Majdal in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

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Preceding Iranian and Israeli warnings

Trump’s comments emerged after Iran warned northern Israeli residents to flee the region if Tel Aviv continues its offensive in Beirut. Iran’s central military command warned residents in the area to leave to avoid being harmed, The Guardian reported citing Tehran’s state media.

Earlier, the Israeli military had issued evacuation order for residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs which prompted citizens to leave the region en masse, with reports claiming that roads leading out of the area were jammed due to cars.

Tehran’s unified stance on regional ceasefires

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday reiterated his earlier stance that any ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran is a “ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

The Iran’s top diplomat, in a post on X, wrote “Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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