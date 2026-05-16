‘Most active terrorist in the world eliminated’: Donald Trump says ISIS’ global second in command killed

US President Donald Trump has announced that global ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki has been killed in a joint US-Nigeria military operation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 16, 2026 09:50 AM IST
Donald Trump said Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was killed in a joint operation with Nigeria.Donald Trump said Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was killed in a joint operation with Nigeria.
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, has been killed by American forces. “Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation,” Trump said in the post.

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was born in the Borno state of Nigeria IN 1982. He was designation Specially Designated Global Terrorists by the US in 2023, along with another ISIS leader Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay’i of the Iraq-based ISIS.

(This is a developing story and is being updated as details come in.)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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