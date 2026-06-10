Trump’s stark warning to Tehran — ‘now they will pay the price’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a fresh warning to Iran, calling the country’s military “a complete and total mess” after the American army launched retaliatory strikes at Tehran, while blaming the crash of a US Army helicopter on the Islamic Republic.

“They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is dead!!!,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post.

After the US military’s strikes, Iran fired back by attacking countries in the region, including Jordan and Kuwait. Trump further added, “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

The back and forth strikes by US and Iran has raised questions over the fragile ceasefire and the peace deal which remains under negotiations. The exchange of hostilities in the region was the second such attack this week which teetered the truce after Israel and Iran also attacked each other on Monday.

Trump has repeatedly expressed optimism over the talks but has also issued continuous warning that the US military was ready to return to war if Tehran doesn’t agree to a deal on American terms.

In another Truth Social post, Trump hailed the US naval blockade of Iran and called it “a steel wall.” The US President added, “Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out.”

Meanwhile, Iran has been retaliating against the renewed US-Israeli attacks this week and has bet to effectively control the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz which is acting like a bargaining chip for the country in mediating the truce deal with the United States.

Minutes after Trump’s post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a statement reiterating that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon and defended Tel Aviv’s decision to strike Tehran in the past.