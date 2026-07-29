‘US will beat the f*****g s**t out of them’: Trump warns Iran of major escalation

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran of a major escalation after the American military said it intercepted a “surprise attack” by Tehran on its forces, ending the few days of relative calm in the region.
During an interview with Fox News, Trump promised retribution and said the US would “be hitting them hard” after Iranian forces attacked an American military base in Jordan.
“We are going to beat the f*****g s**t out of them. We’ll be hitting them hard…They’re going to get a beating,” Trump said in the interview.
CENTCOM says ‘surprise attack’ was intercepted
The comments come after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday night that it thwarted an “attempted surprise attack” by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeting American forces in the Middle East with multiple ballistic missiles.
Jordan says it intercepted Iranian missiles
Meanwhile, Jordan’s military said on Wednesday that it intercepted and brought down five missiles launched from Iran.
“The Jordanian Armed Forces continue to fulfil their duty to protect the Kingdom’s airspace and safeguard its security and sovereignty, and will not hesitate to confront any threat to the country’s security or the safety of its citizens,” a spokesperson for Jordan’s military said, CNN reported.
Renewed hostilities threaten diplomatic efforts
Iran’s latest strikes and Trump’s remarks have threatened to derail the negotiations after a brief halt in strikes by Washington for several days, starting on Saturday, following 13 days of consecutive attacks in the renewed conflict.
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Both nations said earlier in July that the ceasefire reached last month as part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was dissolved.
IRGC vows to continue strikes
The IRGC on Tuesday acknowledged hitting an airbase and the US military’s centre in Jordan, while issuing a warning of further strikes in the region.
“As long as threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and illegal and vicious actions by American forces against our interests continue, the resistance will continue,” the IRGC was quoted as saying, Al Jazeera reported.
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