‘US will beat the f*****g s**t out of them’: Trump warns Iran of major escalation

Trump promised retribution and said the US would "be hitting them hard". (AI generated image)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran of a major escalation after the American military said it intercepted a “surprise attack” by Tehran on its forces, ending the few days of relative calm in the region.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump promised retribution and said the US would “be hitting them hard” after Iranian forces attacked an American military base in Jordan.

“We are going to beat the f*****g s**t out of them. We’ll be hitting them hard…They’re going to get a beating,” Trump said in the interview.

CENTCOM says ‘surprise attack’ was intercepted

The comments come after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday night that it thwarted an “attempted surprise attack” by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeting American forces in the Middle East with multiple ballistic missiles.