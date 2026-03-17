What Are Trump’s Positions on Iran? They Can Change by the Sentence.

But as the president’s contradictory positions have collided with the chaos of a war whose rationale and end game he has struggled at times to delineate, the effects of his shifting positions threaten to radiate around the globe. And although Mr. Trump has often muddied the waters to outrun international crises, retreat from tariffs or back off threats like his push to seize Greenland, he has not been able to talk himself out of the rising scrutiny over his decision to wage war against Iran.

The conflict in Iran is not just one of Mr. Trump’s rhetorical threats on the global stage but has come with tangible consequences like a rising death toll and soaring gas prices, causing even some of his supporters to accuse him of betraying his campaign pledge not to start new wars.

“The lack of discipline and the lack of clarity strongly suggest that the administration was simply unprepared for the messaging aspects of this conflict,” said James J. Kimble, a historian of rhetoric and propaganda at Seton Hall University. “The likelihood is that the demands are ambiguous because the administration does not know what its goals are beyond winning.”

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Mr. Trump’s aides have long defended his messaging strategy as an effort to keep his political opponents guessing. They say it is part of a negotiating style he has embraced since his days as a New York City real estate mogul, part of the “art of the deal.”

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, has said on social media that the claims of “mixed messaging” were a “fake narrative.” Ms. Leavitt also defended Mr. Trump’s comments in a statement.