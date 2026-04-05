Trump issues expletive-filled threat to Iran: Open the Strait… ‘or you’ll be living in hell’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued an expletive-laden post on his Truth Social platform where he threatened Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or he Washington will target ​Iran’s power plants and bridges from ​Tuesday onwards.

In the Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The US president had earlier said that he would host a press briefing in the Oval Office on Monday, after the US military ⁠rescued ​two American pilots whose ​aircraft were downed in Iran.

The warning comes ahead of Trump’s self-imposed deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas passage which is responsible for 20% of global oil passage, which has been effectively closed since war broke out between US-Israel and Iran on February 28.

Trump, in the past, has issued such deadlines since the war broke out in West Asia but extended them owing to progress made by mediators who claimed to have made progress toward ending the war, which has claimed thousands of lives, shaken global markets and disrupted shipping routes, triggering spike in fuel prices.

Trump’s shifting deadlines over Strait of Hormuz

Deadline 1: Trump on March 21 had said that US military would “hit and obliterate” power plants, “starting with the biggest ones first” if Tehran doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours.

Deadline 2: Trump on March 23 said that there had been “very good and productive conversations” between US and Iran and postponed the planned strikes on Tehran’s energy infrastructure by five days.

Deadline 3: Trump on March 27 said he has asked the US military to postpone strike son Tehran’s power plants by ten days, “as per an Iranian government request” which brought the deadline to April 6.