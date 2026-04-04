All hell will ‘reign down’: Trump’s 48-hour deadline to Iran over Strait of Hormuz
Last month, Trump said that if Tehran does not reopen the strait, he would target Iran’s power plants, oil wells, desalination plants and Kharg Island, which handles 90 per cent of Tehran’s oil exports.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stark warning, reminding Iran that “time is running out” as the April 6 deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approaches. The ultimatum comes in the backdrop of a massive US troop buildup in West Asia and recurring reports of a potential ground invasion.
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the US President wrote on X.
Last month, Trump said that if Tehran does not reopen the strait, he would target Iran’s power plants, oil wells, desalination plants and Kharg Island, which handles 90 per cent of Tehran’s oil exports.
The waterway, between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, accounted for around 20 per cent of global energy supplies before the war began. Iran blocked Hormuz following the US-Israeli assault on February 28, triggering a global energy crunch.
Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has “never refused to go to Islamabad” for peace talks, while stressing that any talks must lead to a “conclusive and lasting” end to the conflict. The US had passed on a 15-point peace proposal to Tehran via Pakistan. Tehran rejected the proposal and put forward a list of demands.
Islamabad hosted high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt this week in an effort to de-escalate, but Tehran said it did not participate in the meetings. Iran also said the demands listed in the US peace proposal are “excessive and unreasonable.”
Trump said on Thursday that the US was on track to fulfil its military objectives “very shortly,” while hinting that the war could go on for at least another “two to three weeks.” “We are going to bring them back to the stone ages where they belong,” he added.
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