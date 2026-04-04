All hell will ‘reign down’: Trump’s 48-hour deadline to Iran over Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stark warning, reminding Iran that “time is running out” as the April 6 deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approaches. The ultimatum comes in the backdrop of a massive US troop buildup in West Asia and recurring reports of a potential ground invasion.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the US President wrote on X.

Last month, Trump said that if Tehran does not reopen the strait, he would target Iran’s power plants, oil wells, desalination plants and Kharg Island, which handles 90 per cent of Tehran’s oil exports.