Trump on Iran: Strike possible today, but ‘big, beautiful’ deal remains an option

US President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of military action against Iran as early as Sunday, while leaving open the prospect of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Responding to a question about whether the United States could strike Iran, Trump, on Saturday, said, “Do you really think I’d tell you that? Maybe tomorrow.”

“There’s a possibility I will.” He also indicated that a deal remained possible, adding, “There’s also a possibility we’ll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement,” he told reporters.

“How far along are you on a possible attack on Iran?” @POTUS: “Do you really think I’d tell you that?… There’s a possibility I will. There’s also a possibility we’ll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is will they hold the deal?” https://t.co/ansjVMJlH9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 24, 2026

His remarks come after he stated on social media that he would not launch an attack on Iran ​before November’s US midterm congressional elections.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We will not be attacking Iran ​at any time prior to the midterm elections to be held in ​the United States on November 3rd.”