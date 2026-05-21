US has ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz, will ‘retrieve uranium’ from Iran, says Trump

The central objective of Trump administration to launch the war against Iran has been to retrieve the enriched uranium, so that Iran is not able to develop a nuclear weapon.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 21, 2026 11:34 PM IST
US-Iran war intelligence report, Operation Epic FuryTrump has warned Iran that they better get moving fast. (Image generated using AI)
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that America has “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz and that it does not want toll on the strait in order to keep it “free, without tolls” as Iran’s chokehold on the key waterway continues.

Standoff over Iran’s enriched Uranium stockpile

Addressing the media at the Oval Office, Trump vowed to recover Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium despite statements from Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei that Tehran will not hand over the material.

“We will ⁠get ​it. ⁠We don’t need it, ⁠we don’t want it. ​We’ll probably destroy it after ⁠we get it, but ⁠we’re ​not going to let them have ⁠it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

A Reuters report stated that Iran possesses around 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, which the US president said was buried by America and Israel in attacks last year. The central objective of Trump administration to launch the war against Iran has been to retrieve the enriched uranium, so that Iran is not able to develop a nuclear weapon.

The report added that a directive has been issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stating that the country’s near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad.

Diplomatic push and Pakistani mediation

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio poised hope on Thursday ahead of Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir’s visit to Tehran that it will advance the diplomacy on ending the near three months old conflict and said that there has been progress in that regard.

Also Read | ‘On the borderline’: Trump warns Tehran as Iran reviews new US proposal

“I believe the Pakistanis will be traveling to Tehran today. So hopefully that’ll advance this further,” Rubio said, adding “There are some good signs, but…I don’t want to be overly optimistic, as well, so let’s see what happens over the next few days.”

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US rejects Strait of Hormuz tolling system

However, the US secretary of state warned that a deal between Washington and Tehran won’t take place if Iran moves forward with a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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