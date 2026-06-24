Trump says Iran denies Hormuz tolls, threatens to end talks

Strait of Hormuz toll claims dominate US-Iran talks as Donald Trump warns negotiations could collapse if Tehran’s assurances are found inaccurate.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 06:05 PM IST
trump on iranPresident Donald Trump speaks at a Mack Trucks facility in Macungie, Pa. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Iran is not seeking to charge tolls from the ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz and threatened that if the information turns out to be false, “negotiations between Washington and Tehran would end immediately.”

US and Iran ended the first round of negotiations in Switzerland on Monday, and both countries have offered conflicting accounts of financial ⁠incentives for Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz ‌, and Israel’s continued offensive in Lebanon.

Trump has faced criticism over the deal from his political adversaries, and it also includes hardliners in his Republican ⁠Party.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Iran ‌has informed the ​US that, despite troublemaking ‌Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are ‘no tolls, no insurance costs, & no other charges of any kind being sought or received by Iran on ships traveling the Strait of Hormuz’. If ⁠this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!!”

The US President further informed that no funds have been released for Iran by the US Treasury and the department has also not released any funds frozen Iranian assets. “We will be releasing some of their money, that is totally controlled by us, to our Farmers and Ranchers, for the purchase of Corn, Wheat, Soybeans,” Trump wrote.

 

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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