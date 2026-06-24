Trump says Iran denies Hormuz tolls, threatens to end talks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Iran is not seeking to charge tolls from the ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz and threatened that if the information turns out to be false, “negotiations between Washington and Tehran would end immediately.”

US and Iran ended the first round of negotiations in Switzerland on Monday, and both countries have offered conflicting accounts of financial ⁠incentives for Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz ‌, and Israel’s continued offensive in Lebanon.

Trump has faced criticism over the deal from his political adversaries, and it also includes hardliners in his Republican ⁠Party.