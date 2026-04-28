Trump says Iran informed it’s in ‘state of collapse’, wants US to open Strait of Hormuz

Trump also said Iran wants the US to open the strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible”. (Photo: X/Donald Trump)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Iran has “just informed” Washington that they are in a “state of collapse” and that Tehran wants America to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible” as the impasse to end the West Asia conflict drags on.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse’. They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they ​try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!).”

Iran, in the most recent proposal to end the conflict, had reportedly proposed that US should agree to end the war and remove the blockade of Tehran’s ports, and the Islamic nation would discuss the nuclear programme thereafter.