Trump says Iran informed it’s in ‘state of collapse’, wants US to open Strait of Hormuz

Iran, in the most recent proposal to end the conflict, had reportedly proposed that US should agree to end the war and remove the blockade of Tehran's ports, and the Islamic nation would discuss the nuclear programme thereafter.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 09:07 PM IST
donald trump, iran warTrump also said Iran wants the US to open the strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible”. (Photo: X/Donald Trump)
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Iran has “just informed” Washington that they are in a “state of collapse” and that Tehran wants America to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible” as the impasse to end the West Asia conflict drags on.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse’. They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they ​try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!).”

Iran, in the most recent proposal to end the conflict, had reportedly proposed that US should agree to end the war and remove the blockade of Tehran’s ports, and the Islamic nation would discuss the nuclear programme thereafter.

But Trump wants nuclear issues to be dealt with from the outset, a US official briefed on US president’s Monday meeting with his advisers said, Reuters reported.

However, Trump has not revealed who the US administration has been speaking to in Iran as reports suggest that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had been severely injured.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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