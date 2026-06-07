Trump rejects unfreezing Iranian assets, or lifting sanctions upfront as part of deal

When asked about Iran’s highly enriched uranium, Trump said the US will seize and destroy the over 400 kg stockpile, either with or without Tehran.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 7, 2026 08:43 PM IST
Iran US IsraelPresident Donald Trump speaks during the 158th National Memorial Day Observance coinciding with the nation's 250th anniversary, at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo: AP)
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected the proposal of unfreezing Iranian assets, or lifting any sanctions upfront as part of any peace deal with Tehran amid a fragile ceasefire.

During an interview with NBC News, the US president said he would consider unfreezing Iranian assets, or lifting any sanctions after an agreement is made. “Comes after. Yeah. If they behave, if ​they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah,” Trump said.

When asked about Iran’s highly enriched uranium, Trump said the US will seize and destroy the over 400 kg stockpile, either with or without Tehran. “We’ll take it out and destroy it, whether it’s on-site or whether we take it off-site,” he said.

The Republican leader also talked about Lebanon and called for more ‘surgical’ strikes on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. “I would like to see Lebanon experience a better life. I would like to see a more surgical attack against Hezbollah. I think it should be more surgical,” Trump told NBC News.

This comes as Iran’s spokesperson for the parliament’s national security commission, Ebrahim Rezaei, threatened that Tehran will “deliver a decisive and painful response” to the Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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