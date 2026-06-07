Trump rejects unfreezing Iranian assets, or lifting sanctions upfront as part of deal

President Donald Trump speaks during the 158th National Memorial Day Observance coinciding with the nation's 250th anniversary, at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected the proposal of unfreezing Iranian assets, or lifting any sanctions upfront as part of any peace deal with Tehran amid a fragile ceasefire.

During an interview with NBC News, the US president said he would consider unfreezing Iranian assets, or lifting any sanctions after an agreement is made. “Comes after. Yeah. If they behave, if ​they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah,” Trump said.

When asked about Iran’s highly enriched uranium, Trump said the US will seize and destroy the over 400 kg stockpile, either with or without Tehran. “We’ll take it out and destroy it, whether it’s on-site or whether we take it off-site,” he said.