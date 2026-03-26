Donald Trump reveals Iran’s mystery ‘present’: 10 oil tankers cleared to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Trump had earlier suggested that the goodwill gesture aided in the diplomatic efforts to end the war in West Asia.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 26, 2026 11:05 PM IST First published on: Mar 26, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump, during the first cabinet meeting since the war began in West Asia, on Thursday talked about Iran’s mystery “present” to America, which he mentioned two days earlier, was the passage of 10 oil-carrying ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said Iran allowed the 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “present” to show it was serious about negotiations to end the conflict, which entered its 27th day. He added that Washington was having “very substantial” talks with Tehran as the conflict continues.

Trump said during his discussion with Iran, “They said ‘to show you the fact that we’re real and solid and we’re there, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil.’”

Trump had earlier suggested that the goodwill gesture aided in the diplomatic efforts to end the war in West Asia.

trump iran
The US has attempted to re-open the Strait, with Trump first warning of an attack on Iran’s power plants (Image generated using Google Gemini)

“I didn’t think much about it, and then I watched the news, and they said…’There are eight boats that are going right up the middle of the Hormuz Strait,’” the US president added. He further added that the Iranian negotiators then “apologised” for something they had said and that the Islamic nation further allowed two more boats.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump had said that Iran “gave us a present” and that it was “a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.” At the time, he had said the mystery “present” was related to oil and gas, but declined to reveal it.

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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in soaring of oil and gas prices as about 20% of global oil passes through the key shipping lane.

When Trump was asked by reporters at the White House whether Iran should be able to charge a toll for ships crossing the strait, he said, “They shouldn’t be able to, but they’re doing it a little bit.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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