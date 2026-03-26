Donald Trump reveals Iran’s mystery ‘present’: 10 oil tankers cleared to pass through Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump, during the first cabinet meeting since the war began in West Asia, on Thursday talked about Iran’s mystery “present” to America, which he mentioned two days earlier, was the passage of 10 oil-carrying ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said Iran allowed the 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “present” to show it was serious about negotiations to end the conflict, which entered its 27th day. He added that Washington was having “very substantial” talks with Tehran as the conflict continues.

.@POTUS on a coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz: We have a coalition formed, but they should have been up here a long time ago — and you know, they're affected more than us. pic.twitter.com/gRRUkwwqCg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 26, 2026

Trump said during his discussion with Iran, “They said ‘to show you the fact that we’re real and solid and we’re there, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil.’”

Trump had earlier suggested that the goodwill gesture aided in the diplomatic efforts to end the war in West Asia.

The US has attempted to re-open the Strait, with Trump first warning of an attack on Iran’s power plants (Image generated using Google Gemini)

“I didn’t think much about it, and then I watched the news, and they said…’There are eight boats that are going right up the middle of the Hormuz Strait,’” the US president added. He further added that the Iranian negotiators then “apologised” for something they had said and that the Islamic nation further allowed two more boats.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump had said that Iran “gave us a present” and that it was “a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.” At the time, he had said the mystery “present” was related to oil and gas, but declined to reveal it.

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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in soaring of oil and gas prices as about 20% of global oil passes through the key shipping lane.

When Trump was asked by reporters at the White House whether Iran should be able to charge a toll for ships crossing the strait, he said, “They shouldn’t be able to, but they’re doing it a little bit.”