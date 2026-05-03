Trump says Iran has not yet ‘paid a big enough price’ as he reviews new peace plan

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Iran “has not paid a big enough price” after receiving Tehran’s new peace proposal, signalling his desire to prolong the conflict and dampening prospects of the 14-point plan, forwarded by Pakistan, getting the nod.

After telling reporters he has yet to receive the “exact wording” of Iran’s peace plan, Trump wrote on social media, saying he “can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, told diplomats in Tehran that “the ball is in the United States’ court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach,” The Guardian reported.