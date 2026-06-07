‘I’ll blow the hell out of them’: Trump threatens Iran if negotiations fail

Trump’s remarks came as the US and Iran continued negotiations to end the conflict, which entered its fourth month last week. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened Iran again, saying he’ll “blow the hell out of them” in case the negotiations for a peace deal fails while asserting that America is “close” to striking an agreement with Tehran.

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, the US President said that it wasn’t an endless war with Iran, adding “We’ve been doing this for three months; much of it has been under a pretty good form of ceasefire.”

Trump, while issuing fresh threats to Iran, said “I am gonna do it either through negotiations, where we are very close to a deal or I’m gonna blow the hell out of them…that’s actually the easier path.”