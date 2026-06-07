‘I’ll blow the hell out of them’: Trump threatens Iran if negotiations fail

The US President had earlier rejected the proposal of unfreezing Iranian assets, or lifting any sanctions upfront as part of peace deal with Tehran.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 7, 2026 10:26 PM IST
US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)Trump’s remarks came as the US and Iran continued negotiations to end the conflict, which entered its fourth month last week. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened Iran again, saying he’ll “blow the hell out of them” in case the negotiations for a peace deal fails while asserting that America is “close” to striking an agreement with Tehran.

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, the US President said that it wasn’t an endless war with Iran, adding “We’ve been doing this for three months; much of it has been under a pretty good form of ceasefire.”

Trump, while issuing fresh threats to Iran, said “I am gonna do it either through negotiations, where we are very close to a deal or I’m gonna blow the hell out of them…that’s actually the easier path.”

The US President added that the two sides are “very close” to agreeing to a peace deal and end the conflict which started on February 28. “We have a couple of points. They don’t even seem like big points,” Trump told NBC News.

Discussing about Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump said the Islamic Republic, which has for years denied American claims that it is seeking a nuclear weapon, has “conceded the fact that they will not have nuclear weapons.”

Trump said US is determined to seize and destroy Iran’s over 400 kg highly enriched uranium, either with or without Tehran. “We’ll take it out and destroy it, whether it’s on-site or whether we take it off-site.”

Trump described the current Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei as “very smart” and “more rational” than their predecessors.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments