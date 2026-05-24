When will Hormuz shipping return to pre-war levels? Possible Iran deal offers hints

Tehran has said that it will not bow to pressure tactics of the United States as the blockade of Iranian ports by Washington continues. (AI Generated Image)

US-Iran deal explained: The United States appear close to reaching a deal with Iran in order to end the nearly three months old conflict and American President Donald Trump has said that the truce is “largely negotiated” as a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for the passage of 20 percent of global oil supply.

A potential deal between Washington and Tehran means that the number of ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz would return to a pre-war level within 30 days, reported Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Timeline for lifting blockades and releasing assets

The US military’s ongoing naval blockade of Iran’s ports must be completely lifted in 30 days after a deal is struck, Tasnim reported citing a memorandum of understanding, adding that after a deal is struck between the two nations, Tehran’s frozen assets must also be released under sanctions waiver.