‘My favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran’: Donald Trump says US may seize Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump has said he would prefer to “take the oil in Iran” and suggested the United States could seize Kharg Island, the country’s main oil export hub, according to an interview with the Financial Times.

Speaking to the newspaper, Trump described control of Iran’s oil as his preferred option. “To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” he said.

He added that Washington was weighing its options on Kharg Island, through which most of Iran’s oil exports pass. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” he said. Asked about Iran’s defences there, he said: “I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.”

Military build-up and risks

The interview comes as the United States increases its military presence in the region. According to the report, thousands of troops, including Marines and units from the 82nd Airborne Division, have been deployed or are on their way.

The Financial Times said any move to seize Kharg Island would involve holding territory and could increase the risk of casualties and extend the conflict.

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Trump also referred to ongoing military operations. “We’ve got about 3,000 targets left we’ve bombed 13,000 targets and another couple of thousand targets to go,” he said, adding: “A deal could be made fairly quickly.”

Talks with Iran and tanker claims

Trump said talks with Iran were continuing, including indirect contacts through Pakistani intermediaries. “I think we’ll make a deal with them pretty soon,” he said, before adding: “It’s possible that we won’t.”

He also spoke about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran had allowed more Pakistan-flagged oil tankers to pass. “They gave us 10,” he said. “Now they’re giving 20 and the 20 have already started and they’re going right up the middle of the Strait.” The claim could not be independently verified.

Trump said Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, had approved the move. “He’s the one who authorised the ships to me,” Trump said.

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Remarks on Iran’s leadership

Trump also commented on Iran’s leadership after recent strikes. Referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, he said: “The son is either dead or in extremely bad shape… We’ve not heard from him at all. He’s gone.”

Iranian authorities have said the country’s leadership is functioning, while questions remain due to the lack of public appearances.