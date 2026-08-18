Iran ‘not going to make the kind of deal I feel is necessary,’ says Trump as 60-day deal deadline lapses

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with lifeguard Ryder Williams in the Oval Office of the White House (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump, on Monday (Aug 17), said Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and that Tehran is unlikely to accept the kind of deal he considers necessary for the agreement as the 60-day negotiating period between both sides ended.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They’re not going to make the kind of deal I feel is necessary,” he said.

He further said that he likes the idea of declaring the Strait of Hormuz a territory, claiming the US has total control over the strategic waterway.

“I like the idea of declaring the Strait of Hormuz a territory; we have total control over it,” Trump said during a press briefing.