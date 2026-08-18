Iran ‘not going to make the kind of deal I feel is necessary,’ says Trump as 60-day deal deadline lapses

The US president's remarks come as the deadline set under the June agreement expired, with the Hormuz still restricted and substantive negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme yet to resume.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readAug 18, 2026 12:01 PM IST
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with lifeguard Ryder Williams in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with lifeguard Ryder Williams in the Oval Office of the White House (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump, on Monday (Aug 17), said Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and that Tehran is unlikely to accept the kind of deal he considers necessary for the agreement as the 60-day negotiating period between both sides ended.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They’re not going to make the kind of deal I feel is necessary,” he said.

He further said that he likes the idea of declaring the Strait of Hormuz a territory, claiming the US has total control over the strategic waterway.

“I like the idea of declaring the Strait of Hormuz a territory; we have total control over it,” Trump said during a press briefing.

The US president’s remarks come as the deadline set under the June agreement expired, with the Hormuz still restricted and substantive negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme yet to resume.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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