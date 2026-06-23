Trump claims Iran ‘fully agreed’ to nuclear inspections, but Tehran sharply fires back

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, following a trip to Camp David. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran has “fully and completely agreed” to nuclear inspections in the long term as part of the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite statements from the Islamic Republic that it hasn’t agreed to do so.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 19 million barrels of oil transited through the Strait of Hormuz in a single day on Monday, and said the prices of oil are plunging as tensions ease.

Trump said Iran had accepted “the highest level nuclear inspections long into the future” and argued the inspections would ensure what he called “nuclear honesty”.