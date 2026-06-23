Trump claims Iran ‘fully agreed’ to nuclear inspections, but Tehran sharply fires back

Iran's nuclear inspections became a fresh point of dispute after Donald Trump claimed Tehran agreed to long-term monitoring, a claim rejected by Iranian officials.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiJun 23, 2026 05:49 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, following a trip to Camp David. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran has “fully and completely agreed” to nuclear inspections in the long term as part of the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite statements from the Islamic Republic that it hasn’t agreed to do so.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 19 million barrels of oil transited through the Strait of Hormuz in a single day on Monday, and said the prices of oil are plunging as tensions ease.

Trump said Iran had accepted “the highest level nuclear inspections long into the future” and argued the inspections would ensure what he called “nuclear honesty”.

However, the Iranian administration has denied it held any discussions related to the nuclear program during the talks in Switzerland, or that it has agreed to invite International ​Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to the country for any form of inspection.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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