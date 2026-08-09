Trump ready to end Iran war without nuclear deal on one condition: Report

US President Donald Trump has been reflecting on the possibility of declaring victory against Iran without achieving a deal over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, but added that the objective became more difficult after Tehran made new demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump weighs shifting focus from Iran nuclear deal

The WSJ report, citing US officials, stated that the White House is considering fine-tuning its objective from forcing a nuclear deal with Iran to restoring commercial shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

It added that the US President privately discussed the idea of ending the conflict with Tehran with senior aides in the administration.