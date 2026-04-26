Trump says Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate

On Tuesday, US president announced he would extend the cease-fire with Iran. (AP)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday reportedly said that Iran can reach out to Washington if it wants to negotiate an end to the war between the two nations which started on February 28 after Israel and America launched joint attacks on the Islamic Republic.

During an interview with Fox News‘ “The Sunday ‌Briefing,” Trump said, “If they ⁠want to talk, they ​can come to us, or ​they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, ​secure lines.”

The US president further added that he believes the Iran war will come to an end “very soon” and that Washington will come out as the winner in the conflict. “Some of people we are dealing with now on Iran are very reasonable, others are not. I hope Iran will be smart,” Trump said.