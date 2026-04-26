Trump says Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate

Trump's statement on Iran war highlights US' openness to negotiations as the president claims the conflict may end soon despite diplomatic setbacks.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 10:23 PM IST
trump iranOn Tuesday, US president announced he would extend the cease-fire with Iran. (AP)
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday reportedly said that Iran can reach out to Washington if it wants to negotiate an end to the war between the two nations which started on February 28 after Israel and America launched joint attacks on the Islamic Republic.

During an interview with Fox News‘ “The Sunday ‌Briefing,” Trump said, “If they ⁠want to talk, they ​can come to us, or ​they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, ​secure lines.”

The US president further added that he believes the Iran war will come to an end “very soon” and that Washington will come out as the winner in the conflict. “Some of people we are dealing with now on Iran are very reasonable, others are not. I hope Iran will be smart,” Trump said.

Trump had earlier canceled a trip of his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday, which came as a setback to negotiating prospects after Iranian Foreign Minister ​Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad after holding talks with Pakistani officials only.

However, Araghchi returned to Pakistan on Sunday despite no presence of US delegation in the country. The Iranian foreign minister returned to Islamabad after holding talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a “workable framework” to end the war in West Asia.

According to Tehran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Araghchi returned to “continue his recent consultations”, but “negotiations have nothing to do with the nuclear issue”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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