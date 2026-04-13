Trump warns of strikes on Iranian ‘fast attack ships’ as Hormuz blockade takes effect

Trump's comments come after US military's blockade of all Iranian ports, including the Strait of Hormuz, came into effect at 7:30pm IST on Monday in order to pressure Tehran to accept a peace deal.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 09:59 PM IST
President Donald Trump, iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews after he returned from Miami. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that American military have “obliterated” 158 Iranian ships as part of the US blockade of Iranian shores and that any Iranian “fast-attack” ​ships that go near a US maritime blockade on ‌Tehran would be eliminated.

Trump’s comments come after US military’s blockade of all Iranian ports, including the Strait of Hormuz, came into effect at 7:30pm IST on Monday in order to pressure Tehran to accept a peace deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated – 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, “fast attack ships,” because we did not consider them much of a threat. ”

The US president further added, “Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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