Trump warns of strikes on Iranian ‘fast attack ships’ as Hormuz blockade takes effect

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that American military have “obliterated” 158 Iranian ships as part of the US blockade of Iranian shores and that any Iranian “fast-attack” ​ships that go near a US maritime blockade on ‌Tehran would be eliminated.

Trump’s comments come after US military’s blockade of all Iranian ports, including the Strait of Hormuz, came into effect at 7:30pm IST on Monday in order to pressure Tehran to accept a peace deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated – 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, “fast attack ships,” because we did not consider them much of a threat. ”

The US president further added, “Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea.”