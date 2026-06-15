‘Deal’s all signed’: Trump says ‘no sanctions relief’ for Iran in MoU

US President said the text of MoU would be released publicly, probably after the formal signing of agreement on Friday.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 12:49 AM IST
TRUMP ON IRAN WARPresident Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP)
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US President Donald Trump on Monday said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that aims to end the conflict in West Asia has already been signed by the United States and Iran, but suggested that Tehran may not receive sanctions relief as earlier reported by White House.

Speaking to reporters alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at Evian-les-Bains in the French Alps at the G7 venue, Trump was asked whether the agreement with Iran involves sanctions relief for the latter, to which the US President replied, “No, it doesn’t.”

Behaviour-based compliance and Hezbollah conflict

“It’s really a behavioural thing. If they do what they’re supposed to do, that starts taking effect,” Trump added.

He then talked about the difficulties around the fighting between Lebanon and the Hezbollah militant group and said America wants to see if they can “straight out” this conflict.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Trump hailed the agreement that has “partially reopened” the Strait of Hormuz and said, “The deal’s all signed.”

Also Read | US says Iran ‘could have access’ to $300 billion reconstruction fund. What it means

The reopening of the strategic waterway, which is responsible for 20 percent of global oil and gas supply, would help stabilise a three-month blockade of Gulf oil supplies that has caused major financial disruption across the global markets.

Timeline for public release of text

As demand from his opponents grew to publish the agreement, Trump said the text of memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be released publicly, most probably after the formal signing of agreement on Friday.

When asked by reporters in France when would the text of MoU be released publicly, Trump said: “Probably pretty soon. I ​would say after sometime after Friday…I think sometime in the very near future.”

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Congressional demands for transparency

New York’s US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer earlier called on the US President to release the details linked to deal and brief the Congress.

“The American people deserve details and full transparency – what exactly is in this ‘understanding’? Will servicemembers remain in harm’s way. And what have we ⁠actually gained here from Trump’s war?” Schumer said, Reuters reported.

Delegate attendance and market reactions

Trump suggested that he would not attend the formal signing of agreement, which is scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, and instead Vice President JD Vance would go to the event.

Trump said: “The Iran deal that we made is going to bring a lot of success to the world. I think a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now, and very importantly the oil (price) is plummeting down and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today,” AP reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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