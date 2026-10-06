‘Small price to pay’: Trump says should let Iran ‘take out’ LA, San Diego

US President Donald Trump has courted controversy for suggesting to a crowd of his supporters in the state of Nebraska that Iran could “take out” major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego, the two cities held by Democrats that had been a target of his administration. The Republican leader was swiftly criticised by California’s […]

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 10:19 PM IST First published on: Oct 6, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
trump on IranPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has courted controversy for suggesting to a crowd of his supporters in the state of Nebraska that Iran could “take out” major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego, the two cities held by Democrats that had been a target of his administration. The Republican leader was swiftly criticised by California’s Democratic leaders and some fellow Republicans.

During a political rally in Nebraska on Monday night, Trump talked about the upcoming midterm elections in November and said that he hoped to see a “tremendous victory” for his party.

Trump cites war costs, upcoming midterms

The US President discussed American wartime economic sacrifices and suggested that high prices of fuel, fertiliser, and other products due to the war with Iran that began in February were a “small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe”.

Referring to Iran, Trump said in Grand Island, “It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They could take out a city. Let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. This is a very ⁠small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon,” amid applause from the crowd.

Referring to the seven-month-old war, the US President said, “It’s essentially almost over with. But it’s going to end very soon, and it’s going to end one way or the other.”

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California leaders condemn Trump’s remarks

California’s governor and mayor were quick to criticise Trump’s comments. California Governor Gavin Newsom, in an X post, said, “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous.”

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass attacked President Trump for making the remarks, calling them “irresponsible threats” that “could potentially compromise” the safety of America’s second-largest city. “The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives,” Bass said.

Republican leader distances himself from Trump

Jim Desmond, a Republican leader running in a redrawn California district near San Diego, distanced himself from President Trump’s remarks. “I vehemently disagree with President Trump’s comments. America must stand up to Iran and defend our interests, but the first responsibility of our Commander-in-Chief is to protect the American people and our homeland,” Desmond wrote on X.

White House defends Trump’s comments

The White House on Tuesday defended Trump’s comments. “The media freakout over President Trump’s comments is not rooted in reality. He was clearly stating US cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t ​been stopped,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote in a social media post. “America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money.”

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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