‘Small price to pay’: Trump says should let Iran ‘take out’ LA, San Diego

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has courted controversy for suggesting to a crowd of his supporters in the state of Nebraska that Iran could “take out” major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego, the two cities held by Democrats that had been a target of his administration. The Republican leader was swiftly criticised by California’s Democratic leaders and some fellow Republicans.

During a political rally in Nebraska on Monday night, Trump talked about the upcoming midterm elections in November and said that he hoped to see a “tremendous victory” for his party.

Trump cites war costs, upcoming midterms

The US President discussed American wartime economic sacrifices and suggested that high prices of fuel, fertiliser, and other products due to the war with Iran that began in February were a “small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe”.

Referring to Iran, Trump said in Grand Island, “It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They could take out a city. Let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. This is a very ⁠small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon,” amid applause from the crowd.

Referring to the seven-month-old war, the US President said, “It’s essentially almost over with. But it’s going to end very soon, and it’s going to end one way or the other.”

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California leaders condemn Trump’s remarks

California’s governor and mayor were quick to criticise Trump’s comments. California Governor Gavin Newsom, in an X post, said, “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass attacked President Trump for making the remarks, calling them “irresponsible threats” that “could potentially compromise” the safety of America’s second-largest city. “The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives,” Bass said.

Republican leader distances himself from Trump

Jim Desmond, a Republican leader running in a redrawn California district near San Diego, distanced himself from President Trump’s remarks. “I vehemently disagree with President Trump’s comments. America must stand up to Iran and defend our interests, but the first responsibility of our Commander-in-Chief is to protect the American people and our homeland,” Desmond wrote on X.

White House defends Trump’s comments

The White House on Tuesday defended Trump’s comments. “The media freakout over President Trump’s comments is not rooted in reality. He was clearly stating US cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t ​been stopped,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote in a social media post. “America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money.”