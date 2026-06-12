Why Trump targets Iran’s Kharg Island and how it could trigger a wider conflict

The island less than 20 miles off Iran accounts for more than 90% of the country's oil exports.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 12, 2026 05:49 AM IST First published on: Jun 12, 2026 at 05:24 AM IST
Trump Iran US Donald Trump has again raised the idea of taking control of Iran’s Kharg Island. (Photo: AP/File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has again raised the idea of taking control of Iran’s Kharg Island, a key oil export hub in the Persian Gulf, as tensions between the two countries continue.

Kharg Island, located less than 20 miles off Iran’s coast, handles more than 90 per cent of the country’s oil exports. Because much of Iran’s shoreline is too shallow for large tankers, crude is transported via pipelines to the island before being shipped abroad.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States could “take Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their oil and gas markets.” In a separate interview with Fox News, he added: “My preference has always been, take Kharg Island.”

He also questioned domestic support for such a move, saying: “I don’t know that America has the stomach for it.”

Any disruption in the Gulf could affect global oil prices, with implications for major importers such as India.

Story continues below this ad

What makes Kharg Island important?

The island is central to Iran’s economy. It hosts major storage facilities, export terminals and pipelines that connect to oilfields across the country. Much of Iran’s oil shipped from Kharg is believed to go to China.

According to analysts cited by NBC News losing control of the island would severely affect Iran’s revenue.

Donald Trump
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows Iran’s Kharg Island. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

“Kharg Island is a lifeline for Iran’s economy,” Dania Thafer of the Gulf International Forum said. She warned that Tehran would likely respond strongly to any attack, including strikes on US forces and energy infrastructure in the region.

Why is the US considering it?

Some military analysts argue that seizing Kharg Island could give Washington leverage in any conflict or negotiations with Iran.

Story continues below this ad
Also read Trump says will hit Iran ‘very hard tonight’, US will take over Kharg Island soon

Francis A. Galgano, a former US Army officer, said taking the island could act as a “stick” to pressure Iran to stop attacks on shipping in the Gulf.

Trump has previously expressed interest in targeting the island. In a 1988 interview with The Guardian, he said he would “do a number on Kharg Island” in a future conflict scenario.

What are the risks?

Experts warn that any attempt to seize the island would be highly risky.

Christian Emery, a US-Iran relations specialist at University College London, said such a move could escalate into a wider conflict. “Military success is by no means guaranteed,” he said, adding there is a “real risk” of the situation spiralling.

Story continues below this ad
Kharg Island
Kharg Island is very close to the Iranian mainland. (File Photo)

Kharg Island’s proximity to Iran’s mainland puts it within range of missiles, drones and artillery. This would make both an invasion and any long-term occupation difficult.

Even if US forces captured the island, maintaining control would be a challenge. Supply lines could be exposed to sustained attacks, and Iran could mine nearby waters to slow reinforcements.

A senior Gulf official told NBC News that Iran still has the capability to make any occupation “very risky”.

Also read US Israel Iran War News Live Updates: Sound of explosions reported as Iran’s navy confronts vessel in Hormuz Strait

How could this affect global oil prices?

Kharg Island’s role in global oil supply means any disruption could have wider economic consequences.
Tensions in the Persian Gulf often affect shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global oil trade.

Story continues below this ad

For countries like India, which imports a significant share of its oil from the region, any instability could lead to higher fuel costs and broader economic impact.

While there was a ceasefire earlier this year, its status remains unclear. Renewed threats over Kharg Island suggest tensions are again rising.

Analysts say any move to target the island could have wider consequences, including disruption to global oil supplies and instability in the Gulf region.

For now, Kharg Island remains both a strategic asset for Iran and a potential flashpoint in US-Iran relations.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments