Why Trump targets Iran’s Kharg Island and how it could trigger a wider conflict

Donald Trump has again raised the idea of taking control of Iran’s Kharg Island. (Photo: AP/File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has again raised the idea of taking control of Iran’s Kharg Island, a key oil export hub in the Persian Gulf, as tensions between the two countries continue.

Kharg Island, located less than 20 miles off Iran’s coast, handles more than 90 per cent of the country’s oil exports. Because much of Iran’s shoreline is too shallow for large tankers, crude is transported via pipelines to the island before being shipped abroad.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States could “take Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their oil and gas markets.” In a separate interview with Fox News, he added: “My preference has always been, take Kharg Island.”

He also questioned domestic support for such a move, saying: “I don’t know that America has the stomach for it.”

Any disruption in the Gulf could affect global oil prices, with implications for major importers such as India.

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What makes Kharg Island important?

The island is central to Iran’s economy. It hosts major storage facilities, export terminals and pipelines that connect to oilfields across the country. Much of Iran’s oil shipped from Kharg is believed to go to China.

According to analysts cited by NBC News losing control of the island would severely affect Iran’s revenue.

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows Iran’s Kharg Island. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

“Kharg Island is a lifeline for Iran’s economy,” Dania Thafer of the Gulf International Forum said. She warned that Tehran would likely respond strongly to any attack, including strikes on US forces and energy infrastructure in the region.

Why is the US considering it?

Some military analysts argue that seizing Kharg Island could give Washington leverage in any conflict or negotiations with Iran.

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Francis A. Galgano, a former US Army officer, said taking the island could act as a “stick” to pressure Iran to stop attacks on shipping in the Gulf.

Trump has previously expressed interest in targeting the island. In a 1988 interview with The Guardian, he said he would “do a number on Kharg Island” in a future conflict scenario.

What are the risks?

Experts warn that any attempt to seize the island would be highly risky.

Christian Emery, a US-Iran relations specialist at University College London, said such a move could escalate into a wider conflict. “Military success is by no means guaranteed,” he said, adding there is a “real risk” of the situation spiralling.

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Kharg Island is very close to the Iranian mainland. (File Photo)

Kharg Island’s proximity to Iran’s mainland puts it within range of missiles, drones and artillery. This would make both an invasion and any long-term occupation difficult.

Even if US forces captured the island, maintaining control would be a challenge. Supply lines could be exposed to sustained attacks, and Iran could mine nearby waters to slow reinforcements.

A senior Gulf official told NBC News that Iran still has the capability to make any occupation “very risky”.

How could this affect global oil prices?

Kharg Island’s role in global oil supply means any disruption could have wider economic consequences.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf often affect shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global oil trade.

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For countries like India, which imports a significant share of its oil from the region, any instability could lead to higher fuel costs and broader economic impact.

While there was a ceasefire earlier this year, its status remains unclear. Renewed threats over Kharg Island suggest tensions are again rising.

Analysts say any move to target the island could have wider consequences, including disruption to global oil supplies and instability in the Gulf region.

For now, Kharg Island remains both a strategic asset for Iran and a potential flashpoint in US-Iran relations.