What’s behind Trump’s ‘US will finish the job’ warning to Iran amid Khamenei’s funeral

Trump's Iran warning escalates after indirect nuclear talks ended without progress, with the US President renewing military threats as tensions remain high.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 7, 2026 12:34 AM IST
trump warns iranPresident Donald Trump speaks at a lunch in the White House Rose Garden, in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Monday warned Iran that either they reach a deal with Washington or the United States will “finish the job,” renewing this threat of military action against Tehran as the Islamic Republic remains defiant following the dayslong funeral of its slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Collapse of indirect talks despite temporary truce

US-Iran indirect talks concluded last week without any feasible outcome and a public sign of advancement toward a lasting peace, despite a 60-day ceasefire deal agreed between the two countries in order to create room for diplomacy following US-Israel’s joint strikes against Iran in February that sparked the tension in West Asia.

Strategic objectives of the short-term ceasefire

The 60-day ceasefire, signed between the US and Iran, was intended by Washington to resuscitate diplomacy and restrict Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and surrender the highly enriched Uranium.

Direct warnings issued from the oval office

Addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, “We’re either going to make a deal, or we’re going to finish the job. OK. And it won’t ​be tough to finish the job. I’d rather ​make a deal, because I don’t want to affect 91 million ‌people,” Reuters reported.

Funeral procession galvanizes domestic Iranian unity

Trump’s comments come amid Khamenei’s funeral procession in Tehran, where instead of looking weak by the war that began after US-Israel’s joint strikes in February, Iranians appeared to be defiant, united and called for revenge against the US President and Israeli administration.

Threats to target infrastructure and leverage economic strain

“We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply….They don’t have any ​money now. ​We haven’t ⁠given them any money,” Trump added.

Meanwhile, Thousands of mourners in Tehran marched through the streets on Monday in the funeral procession for Khamenei, and showed their defiance by setting flags of US and the UK on fire and holding red colour placards with the English words “KILL TRUMP” in black letters.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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