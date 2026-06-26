Trump calls Iran attacks on ships ‘foolish violation’ of ceasefire

The US and Iran are negotiating a peace deal after the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 09:54 PM IST
US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)
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Putting the peace in the Gulf in question, US President Donald Trump on Friday blasted Iran for “attacking” ships and termed it a violation the ceasefire agreement. A strike was reported on at least four vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran are negotiating a peace deal after the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Trump posted on his Truth Social that “The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. …We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Truth social post US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post

Detailing the damage done by the reported Iranian strikes, the US President said that one drone “solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship”. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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