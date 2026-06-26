Trump calls Iran attacks on ships ‘foolish violation’ of ceasefire

Putting the peace in the Gulf in question, US President Donald Trump on Friday blasted Iran for “attacking” ships and termed it a violation the ceasefire agreement. A strike was reported on at least four vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran are negotiating a peace deal after the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Trump posted on his Truth Social that “The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. …We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”