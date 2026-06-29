Trump says peace talks tomorrow in Doha, Iran says ‘nothing scheduled’

Trump Iran Doha meeting takes centre stage as the US president claims fresh talks are planned, while Tehran denies any negotiations following recent ceasefire violations.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 07:19 PM IST
us iran war, trumpPresident Donald Trump speaks at a Mack Trucks facility in Macungie. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran has requested a meeting with American counterparts in Doha tomorrow, though one of Iran’s top negotiators has said that no further talks have been scheduled after attacks were fired by both countries in the Persian Gulf, threatening the fragile ceasefire and truce talks.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said Iran has “requested a meeting” and that it is scheduled to take place in the Qatari capital tomorrow without divulging any further details. “Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

White House confirms diplomatic delegation

Moments later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the meeting scheduled for tomorrow in Qatar will be attended by President Trump’s top envoys Steve Witkoff and ‌Jared Kushner.

“Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner ​will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week, as we ​continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of those high-level talks, will be the technical talks,” Leavitt said.

Iranian denial of scheduled discussions

The development comes as a senior Iranian negotiator, Kazem Gharibabadi, earlier denied that any talks have been scheduled between Washington and Tehran’s officials in Doha on Tuesday, AP reported.

Core provisions of the initial peace agreement

US and Iran had earlier this month signed an initial agreement to halt the hostilities in West Asia as the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) detailed Tehran to dilute its highly enriched uranium stockpile, and waives US-backed sanctions on the Islamic Republic among others.

Also Read | Iran draws red line on Hormuz after fresh round of strikes with US: Major developments

The MoU also talked about reopening the Strait of Hormuz and giving 60 days to each side in order to stitch a broader agreement. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian had said on Monday that country’s $6 billion in foreign assets would be released by Qatar.

Renewed maritime hostilities and ceasefire violations

However, both nations have been involved in renewed fightings in the Persian Gulf with weekend strikes in a tit-for-tat that tested the fragile ceasefire. US and Iran both accused each other of breaching the ceasefire conditions following several days of strikes and counterstrikes.

(with inputs from agencies)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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