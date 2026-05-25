Will Trump’s bid to end Iran war deepen political fault lines: Here’s what we know

US-Iran deal talks could reopen the Strait of Hormuz as negotiations continue over nuclear issues, sanctions relief and regional conflict terms.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 25, 2026 10:16 PM IST
us iran war, hormuzUS President Donald Trump said that talks with Iran are “proceeding nicely”. (AI Generated Image)
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A potential deal between US and Iran which appears to be emerging to end the nearly three-month old conflict could reopen the Strait of Hormuz as President Donald Trump over the weekend said the truce had been “largely negotiated.” Tehran has insisted that any deal will have to incorporate ending the fighting on all fronts.

Providing an update on the peace negotiations, Trump on Monday said talks with Iran are proceeding “nicely” but reiterated his warning that it will either be a “great deal for all” or there will be no deal at all, which raised the prospects of a resumption of strikes if the peace agreement fails.

  1. 01

    Domestic and parliamentary hurdles for the deal

    The potential deal between US and Iran to end the West Asia crisis could still leave behind critical issues to be resolved later and reportedly deepen Washington’s strife as the Trump administration skipped consultation with the US Congress or the American people.

    Also Read | Trump says no rush on Iran nuclear deal, keeps naval blockade in place

    Trump has repeatedly said that a deal with Iran to halt the fightings is imminent and very close but each time, the US president’s predictions have turned out to be incorrect as Tehran remained stuck to a handful of issues, including its nuclear programme, fate of highly enriched uranium and mechanism to operate the Strait of Hormuz among others.

  2. 02

    Strategic concessions and sanctions relief

    Reports suggest the potential deal could include Washington unfreezing some of the Iranian assets and gradually minimising its own blockade in order to persuade Tehran to reopen the strait.

    However, such a move could validate the leverage which Tehran seized in the war and take away key bargaining chips from the United States, CNN reported.

  3. 03

    Sticking points in nuclear negotiations

    Even if Iran undertakes a memorandum to not proceed with its nuclear programme, such a proposal is poised to be “greeted with great reservations in Washington,” CNN reported.

    Officials have indicated that there could be a proposed period of at least 60 days for negotiations to resolve the sticking points, including the enriched uranium and nuclear issue.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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