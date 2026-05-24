Nuclear weapon, enriched uranium and Hormuz: Details of US-Iran deal emerge

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Washington and Iran have “largely negotiated” a deal and a memorandum of understanding is expected to reach to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as expectations rose that a turning point is imminent in the nearly three-months old conflict in West Asia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a visit to India, discussed the truce talks and noted that “significant progress, although not final progress has been made” in the negotiations. Rubio told reporters that he hoped there would be good news in the coming hours, AP reported.

Regional diplomacy and final negotiations

On Saturday, Trump announced that he had spoken with leaders from Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey and separately with Israel.