Iran-US war Day 39: Trump vows to ‘end civilisation’, Iran’s Kharg Island attacked hours before Hormuz deadline

Tehran rejected the ceasefire proposal, reportedly put together by Pakistan, while emphasising the need aimed at a “lasting peace.” (AP Photo)

The 39th day of the war in West Asia was marked by a major escalation and a threat from US President Donald Trump, hours before the deadline he set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President wrote on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” building up on his previous threats to target Iranian civilian and energy infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait.

“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump added. His comments come in the backdrop of Tehran rejecting a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire with the US, reflecting its hardened stance amid ongoing tensions.