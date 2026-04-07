Iran-US war Day 39: Trump vows to ‘end civilisation’, Iran’s Kharg Island attacked hours before Hormuz deadline

The 39th day of the war in West Asia was marked by a major escalation and a threat from US President Donald Trump, hours before the deadline he set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The US President wrote on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” building up on his previous threats to target Iranian civilian and energy infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait.
“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump added. His comments come in the backdrop of Tehran rejecting a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire with the US, reflecting its hardened stance amid ongoing tensions.
“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”
The deadline Trump set for Iran is Tuesday, 8:00 pm ET (Wednesday, 5:30 am IST).
Strikes on Kharg Island
Hours before Trump’s statement, the US struck more than 50 military targets on Kharg Island, marking the first attack on the critical oil export hub since March 10.
The island sits barely 30 kilometres off the Iranian coast and handles 90 per cent of the country’s oil exports. Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack the energy installations on the island if Tehran does not concede.
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The exchanges continued on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia reported 18 drone interceptions, and powerful interception blasts were heard in the Jordanian coastal city of Aqaba.
Kharg Island: Iran's oil lifeline — and a US target in the 2026 war
BREAKINGUS strikes Kharg for the second time — April 7, 2026
April 7 — Second US strike
A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Tuesday that US forces again struck military targets on Kharg Island. The strikes landed hours before President Trump's deadline for Iran to accept his terms or face a "major attack."
"Whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran does not make a deal — Trump, Tuesday morning
Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported several explosions on the island earlier in the day. Trump has separately threatened to deploy ground troops to seize Kharg's oil infrastructure — an operation US experts warn would cost many American lives and is unlikely to end the war decisively.
~90%
of Iran's crude exports pass through Kharg
950M
barrels handled every year
31M
barrels of total storage capacity (Kpler)
Why it matters
A coral outcrop just 25 km off Iran's coast — about a third the size of Manhattan — Kharg is fed by subsea pipelines from major fields including Aboozar, Forouzan and Dorood. Its deepwater jetties can berth supertankers that Iran's shallow mainland coast cannot.
Strikes on Kharg, so far
Feb 28, 2026 2026 Iran war begins with joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian military sites. Kharg initially untouched.
Mar 13, 2026 — First raid US Air Force hits 90+ military targets on Kharg: naval mine storage, missile bunkers, air defences, airport control tower, helicopter hangar. Oil and gas facilities deliberately spared.
Mar 29, 2026 Trump tells the Financial Times seizing the island remains an option. White House warns it can "take out Kharg at any time."
Apr 7, 2026 — Second strike US hits military targets again hours before Trump's ultimatum deadline. Mehr reports several explosions. Oil hub status unclear.
$120
per barrel — Brent already near this level on war fears
20%
of global oil & LNG passes through the Strait of Hormuz
21mi
distance from mainland Iran — within range of drones & missiles
The escalation ladder
Three scenarios are on the table: continued strikes on military assets only; Trump "reconsidering" and hitting the oil terminal itself; or a ground operation to seize the island. Analysts at Eurasia Group and RUSI say seizure would give Washington negotiating leverage but put US troops in a stationary position 21 miles off Iran's coast — well within drone and missile range.
Tehran could even sabotage its own pipeline feeding Kharg to deny the US a prize, one former White House Situation Room head has warned.
On Monday, Tehran rejected the ceasefire proposal, reportedly put together by Pakistan, while emphasising the need for a “lasting peace.” In a 10-point counterproposal, Iran demanded an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through Hormuz, the lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction.
Iran has maintained a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which accounted for over 20 per cent of global energy supplies, since the US-Israeli assault on February 28.
Nearly 70 per cent of the ships that have passed through the Strait since the conflict began are owned by Iran and its allies, and countries such as China, India, Pakistan, and Turkey, CNN reported on Sunday.
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According to news agency Reuters, Tehran is also seeking the imposition of fees on vessels transiting the Hormuz. Earlier, a parliamentary commission in Iran approved plans to impose tolls on ships transiting the Strait.
In an earlier counterproposal put forward by the Islamic Republic, Tehran demanded the US’ recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
US lawmakers invoke 25th Amendment
Lawmakers in the US are urging members of the Trump administration to remove him from office by invoking the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which provides for a transfer of power if the President is unable to serve.
“Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line,” Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari wrote on X.
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“This is not ok. Invoke the 25th Amendment. Impeach. Remove. This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office,” Minnesota Congresswoman Ilham Omar said.
A former Republican Congressman, Joe Walsh, also called for Trump’s removal. “He will forever be a stain on this country. And the world. 25th Amendment. Now,” he said.
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