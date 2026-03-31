‘US won’t be there to help you’: Trump asks allies to go to Strait of Hormuz and ‘go get your own oil’

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called out the countries who did not help America ​in ⁠its coordinated strikes against ‌Iran and are now unable to ⁠get ⁠jet fuel, to ⁠buy ‌American ​oil and go to the Strait of Hormuz and “just take it.”

In a message to the UK and other countries, who according to him haven’t helped US in the West Asia conflict, Trump wrote, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”