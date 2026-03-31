‘US won’t be there to help you’: Trump asks allies to go to Strait of Hormuz and ‘go get your own oil’

Donald Trump's Iran strikes remarks spark debate as US President tells allies to secure their own oil and warns America may not support them in future conflicts.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 31, 2026 05:17 PM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 05:17 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called out the countries who did not help America ​in ⁠its coordinated strikes against ‌Iran and are now unable to ⁠get ⁠jet fuel, to ⁠buy ‌American ​oil and go to the Strait of Hormuz and “just take it.”

In a message to the UK and other countries, who according to him haven’t helped US in the West Asia conflict, Trump wrote, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”

“Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil,” Trump further said. The US president also called out France for its reluctance to allow planes, loaded with military supplies, and heading to Israel to fly over French territory.

“France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran,” who has been successfully eliminated! The USA will REMEMBER,” Trump wrote.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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