‘US won’t be there to help you’: Trump asks allies to go to Strait of Hormuz and ‘go get your own oil’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called out the countries who did not help America in its coordinated strikes against Iran and are now unable to get jet fuel, to buy American oil and go to the Strait of Hormuz and “just take it.”
In a message to the UK and other countries, who according to him haven’t helped US in the West Asia conflict, Trump wrote, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”
“Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil,” Trump further said. The US president also called out France for its reluctance to allow planes, loaded with military supplies, and heading to Israel to fly over French territory.
“France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran,” who has been successfully eliminated! The USA will REMEMBER,” Trump wrote.