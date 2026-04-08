Trump vows ‘no enrichment of Uranium’ in Iran, says will ‘dig up deeply buried nuclear dust’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Washington is “working closely” with Iran and that Islamic Republic will cease Uranium enrichment and “dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) nuclear dust.”

The US president added that many of the conditions in his 15-point ceasefire plan, which was touted a few days earlier, have been agreed by Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “There will be no enrichment of Uranium,” adding that none of the material have been touched since the June attacks.

“We are, and will be, talking tariff and sanctions relief with Iran,” Trump said. His remarks come hours after US-Israel and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. However, sporadic attacks were reported in Iran and other Gulf nations after the deal was announced.

Tehran had earlier said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad from Friday onwards. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Wednesday said that it supports Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks.

US to impose tariffs on countries supplying arms to Iran

President Trump, in a subsequent post, announced that countries which are supplying weapons to Iran will face 50% tariff on any and all goods “effective immediately”.

Trump said, “A country supplying military weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”