Trump vows ‘no enrichment of Uranium’ in Iran, says will ‘dig up deeply buried nuclear dust’

Trump also said that countries which are supplying weapons to Iran will face 50% tariff on any and all goods “effective immediately”.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 06:00 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Washington is “working closely” with Iran and that Islamic Republic will cease Uranium enrichment and “dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) nuclear dust.”

The US president added that many of the conditions in his 15-point ceasefire plan, which was touted a few days earlier, have been agreed by Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “There will be no enrichment of Uranium,” adding that none of the material have been touched since the June attacks.

“We are, and will be, talking tariff and sanctions relief with Iran,” Trump said. His remarks come hours after US-Israel and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. However, sporadic attacks were reported in Iran and other Gulf nations after the deal was announced.

Tehran had earlier said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad from Friday onwards. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Wednesday said that it supports Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks.

US to impose tariffs on countries supplying arms to Iran

President Trump, in a subsequent post, announced that countries which are supplying weapons to Iran will face 50% tariff on any and all goods “effective immediately”.

Trump said, “A country supplying military weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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