Trump urges Iran to release ‘8 women facing execution’ ahead of possible peace talks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday publicly urged Iran’s leadership to release a group of women allegedly facing execution, sharing a social media claim even as high-stakes ceasefire negotiations hang in the balance.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women… Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”

“To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!” – President… pic.twitter.com/pxU8xZFvAh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2026

The appeal came as Trump reposted a tweet by Eyal Yakoby, who describes himself online as a University of Pennsylvania graduate and incoming MIT student ‘dedicated to combating anti-Americanism’, claiming “The Islamic Republic is preparing to hang eight women”, adding there is no “word from the international community or so-called human rights organizations” on the matter. The post included images of eight women, though no independent verification of the claim has emerged so far.

The intervention adds a new dimension to an already volatile diplomatic moment. Trump has increasingly used combative rhetoric toward Tehran. Earlier in the day, he accused Iran of repeatedly breaching the truce, writing that “Iran has violated the ceasefire numerous times”. In a separate post, he warned that “lots of bombs [will] start going off” if no agreement is reached before the ceasefire deadline on Wednesday. Trump has also signalled urgency, saying “we don’t have that much time” and that the US is negotiating “from a position of strength” while pushing for a deal.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues over whether negotiations in Islamabad will proceed at all. Tehran insists that it will not engage under pressure, even as US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead a delegation. US President Donald Trump may participate in the peace negotiations with Iran and, should a deal be made, may even sign it on Wednesday, according to news agency Reuters, which cited Pakistani sources. The news agency was informed by another Pakistani source participating in the negotiations that the US-Iran ceasefire would end on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Diplomatic signals, however, remain mixed. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier called for pursuing “every rational and diplomatic path” while maintaining deep distrust of Washington. At the same time, Pakistan, acting as mediator, has cautioned that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports is a major obstacle to talks.