‘Do we finish it up or will they sign document’: Trump’s fresh Iran threat

Trump's Iran strike warning escalates as the US president says Tehran must sign a truce deal or face possible renewed attacks.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 20, 2026 10:50 PM IST
Trump Iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., en route to speak at the US Coast Guard Academy commencement. (AP Photo)
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In fresh round of warnings for renewed strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Tehran’s “navy and air force are ⁠gone” ​and the only question remains whether the ​Washington goes back ​to finish ⁠the job or will the Islamic Republic sign a document to finalise a truce.

At the commencement address of US Coast Guard Academy, the US president said, “Everything’s gone. Their navy’s gone. Their air force is gone. Just about ⁠everything. ⁠The only question is, ⁠do we ‌go ​and finish it up? ‌Are they going to be ‌signing ​a ​document? ​Let’s see what happens.”

Negotiations stall over nuclear terms

Detailing about the ongoing negotiations, Trump said talks with Iran were in final stages but warned of further attacks if Tehran doesn’t agree to a US sponsored ceasefire deal.

The US president told Coast Guard cadets that Washington “will ‌not let Iran have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple.”

Ultimatum on the ceasefire and ‘Operation Epic Fury’

Trump said that United States may have to attack Iran “even harder” in the fresh round of attacks if Tehran doesn’t agree to a truce. “We’ll see what happens,” he said during the commencement address of US Coast Guard Academy. “We ​hit them very hard. We ⁠may have to hit them even harder – but maybe not,” the Republican leader added.

It’s been six weeks since Trump paused American military’s Operation Epic Fury for a ceasefire, but talks to end the war with Iran haven’t shown any progress till now.

The US president had said earlier said he was hours away from ordering renewed strikes on Iran but paused the move citing requests from Gulf allies to allow more time for negotiations.

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Iran warns of a global regional war

Meanwhile, Iran has accused Trump of conspiring to renew the conflict and threatened to retaliate for any strikes with attacks which could go beyond the Middle East.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement said, “If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend beyond the region this ​time.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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