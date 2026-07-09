Why US attacked Iran and Trump said ceasefire ‘is over’

US-Iran ceasefire ends as Donald Trump threatens further military action following attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and escalating regional tensions.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 9, 2026 01:06 AM IST
trump on iran warUS President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that Washington’s ongoing ceasefire with Iran “is over” and threatened more military action, after the two sides were involved in hostilities in the West Asia region.

Sharp rhetoric and naval blockades at the NATO summit

In a series of remarks at the NATO Summit in Ankara, the US President also said America would reimpose its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and called Iran’s leadership “scum” and “sick people”.

Retaliatory strikes ignite fresh hostilities in the Gulf

The development comes as the US military attacked Iran early on Wednesday after stating that Tehran had launched strikes against three vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated with strikes in Bahrain, which is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.

us iran war live President Donald Trump speaks during a media conference flanked by, from left, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. (AP Photo)

Fragile Memorandum of Understanding heavily compromised

The latest round of fighting in West Asia risks sinking the United States and Iran into a new cycle of retaliatory attacks, threatening the fragile Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by President Trump three weeks ago.

Conflicting stances on strategic maritime transit routes

Iranian military said Tehran would “not allow US interference” in the management of the strategic waterway and that “only safe route” for commercial ships and oil tankers “is one set by Iran.”

 

Iran’s top negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused Washington of breaching the MoU. “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.

Centcom objectives and executive approval from turkey

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the “powerful strikes” were aimed at imposing “heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.”

A US official said Trump approved the military strikes and ordered it while attending the NATO Summit in Turkey’s Ankara, Axios reported.

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The official added that military strikes in southern Iran is a direct result of the “acts of international terrorism” that have been “perpetrated by Iran on innocent ships transiting the Straight of Hormuz.” The official said Iranians are aware of the consequences of such “ridiculous actions”, yet they still carried out the attacks.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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