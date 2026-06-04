Donald Trump’s new definition of ‘ceasefire’ amid latest Iran flare-up

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday in Washington. (Source: AP Photo)

The word ‘ceasefire’ carries a different meaning in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, offering the latest nugget of Trumpism while addressing reporters in the Oval Office amid the ongoing tensions in Iran.

Responding to a question about whether the ceasefire with Iran remained in effect despite continued hostilities, Trump said, “Pretty much the way it is. That’s a different part of the world. You know, I’d say in that part of the world, a ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner.”

His response came after a reporter raised concerns over recent Iranian military activity and asked whether the truce was still holding. Trump stated, “Well, you know, there’s a reason for everything.”